Crash involving school bus in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol Officers responded to a crash Oct. 20 involving a school bus and an SUV in Escambia County.

Florida Highway officers determined that the SUV failed to stop at a red light while making a left turn on Spanish Trail Road.

The front end of the school bus collided with the rear of the SUV, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 17-year-old driver and her 15-year-old passenger had minor injuries, according to the release.

The bus driver and the passenger were not injured, according to the release.