Crash involving bicycle leaves one dead in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a man passed away after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

The man on the bicycle and a vehicle were both traveling west on State Road 20 approaching Linda Lane. State Troopers report the man was driving on the north shoulder of the road, ahead of the vehicle. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, crossed over the fog line, hitting the bicycle and its rider, a 54-year-old man.

Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the names of the people involved.