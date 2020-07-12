Crash into building leaves two dead in Escambia County Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are dead following a crash that happened just after midnight Sunday morning. According to a crash report with the Florida Highway Patrol a 2013 Chevy Camero crashed into a building at the intersection of Copter Road and Hamman Avenue in Ferry Pass.

The report says the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into Roofer’s Mart Southeast before catching fire. The driver and passenger were killed at the scene. They have not yet been identified.