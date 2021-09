OKALOOSA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol Officers responded to a collision that left one person critically injured Thursday morning at Country Road 602 in Okaloosa County.

A Ford pickup traveling eastbound collided with a Ford sedan after attempting to make a left turn on Country Road 602, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Sedan were air lifted to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, said Florida Highway Patrol in a news release.