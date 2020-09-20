Cox crews making progress reconnecting Gulf Coast, services continue to be restored

UNEDITED NEWS RELEASE

Pensacola – Cox crews have completed hundreds of miles of damage assessments along the Gulf Coast network and are restoring service outages caused by Hurricane Sally. Cox teams begin reconnecting neighborhoods after power is restored. As of this morning, we have reestablished services to over half of our impacted customers.

“Our team of professionals on the Gulf Coast have been working hard to get you reconnected,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast. “After a thorough assessment of our infrastructure, we have found damage due to power outages, wind and flooding. As power begins to come back online in your neighborhood, so should many Cox services, yet we will need to complete repairs to overhead lines that are down.”

Cox has brought in technicians from around the region, and restoration in our Okaloosa County area is largely completed. With more severe damage in Escambia County, restoration of services is continuing.

As residents are cleaning up homes and yards, we remind them to please keep debris piles clear of telecommunications pedestals to avoid future service interruptions with debris pick-ups.

“It’s heartbreaking to see how much of our community has been impacted by Hurricane Sally,” said David Deliman, market vice president of Cox Gulf Coast. “We know staying connected is so important, and our team is working tirelessly to get all services restored.”

Customers who have lost or damaged equipment due to Hurricane Sally or questions about transferring services, can find more information at Cox.com or they contact us on cox.com/chat.

To help customers keep up to date with the latest news, weather, and information, customers can also download the Contour app on Apple or Google Play. Visit watchtv.cox.com for more information on your viewing options.

As the recovery efforts continue, Cox would like to remind residents:

Keep away from loose, dangling or down lines. Treat every line as if it is an active power line.

Avoid placing storm debris near Cox pedestals in your yard to prevent damage

We will prioritize restoration of services for first responders and medical facilities.

Residents can receive updates at www.cox.com