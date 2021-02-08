Cox Communications gives 150 computers to Okaloosa Co. School District

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — School districts across the northwest Florida area have had to make many changes due to the pandemic.

Technology being one of the most vital items for them to help continue to educate their students

Cox Communications has partnered with Okaloosa county schools for years now and this past week they donated over 150 computers to the school.

Manager and Public Affairs for Cox Southeast Region Cam Johnson said, “Trying to figure out how to get students connected since march when the pandemic first hit. We met with them towards the end of last year and found a way we identified was some laptops and computers.”

Johnson says one-hundred desktop computers and fifty laptops were given to the school district all to help low-income students.

Johnson adds they picked Okaloosa County because they currently didn’t have any programs like other school districts in the area had for computers.

“So we picked Okaloosa County because Escambia County has the great program where students have the Chromebooks they can bring home from school and they don’t have that same program in Okaloosa,” says Johnson.

The communication business says education has always been a top priority and the 120-year-old company was even founded by a school teacher, James Cox, who made it his company’s mission to give back to schools.

“He actually left it in his will that you will give back to the community you will be involved with the communities that we serve,” says Johnson. “That is a part of our culture and that is really what we do.”

The computers are also part of the Connect2Compete program which provides internet services to qualified families for a discounted fee a month.

“It’s a program our leadership is very passionate about and being able to connect these families and make sure they don’t get left behind and make sure these students have the access to the tools they need,” says Johnson.

Cox Media has given out over a million dollars to Gulf Cost non-profits and schools in 2020 and plan on doing just as much in 2021.

The district tells WKRG they should be getting out the devices as soon as possible to their low-income students and are grateful for the generous donation.