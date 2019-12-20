Cox Charities Awards $20,000 to Gulf Coast Non-Profits

Unedited press release from Cox Communications

Pensacola, FL – Cox Communications employees in the Gulf Coast Market have awarded $20,000 to local non-profits through the Cox Charities Community Investment grant program. Over 30 applications were received from local organizations seeking funding for various programs. After much deliberation, Cox employees who serve on the Cox Charities Selection Committee awarded the grants to the following four organizations:

United for a Good Cause (Fort Walton Beach) is using its grant to support Hope Squad, a school-based Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention program. Hope Squad empowers students to build connectedness, promote a kindness culture and to be responders – to listen, ask the right questions, know the signs and tell a qualified adult. Many schools implementing this program have seen suicide rates drop significantly. United for a Good Cause has partnered with the national Hope Squad Program to help save lives and families in our community. Seven out of 10 kids tell someone before they attempt suicide and it never gets reported. With this educational program, the “Squad” will learn how to help their peers get help.

Arc Gateway (Pensacola) has been awarded a Cox Charities grant for their L.I.F.E. program. L.I.F.E. provides a meaningful day activity for adults with disabilities that promotes skill acquisition and independence in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Daily activities include workplace readiness, daily living skills, computer literacy, community inclusion, art and recreation, and much more. Program participants learn skills necessary to one day live and work independently in a safe setting.

Junior League of the Emerald Coast (Destin) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The JLEC will use Cox Charities funds to grow their Child Clothing Project by implementing the Child Clothing Closets initiative, providing children in need access to essential clothing year-round.

Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer (Pensacola) empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures. Childhood cancer is the #1 disease killer of kids in America, and research is severely underfunded on a national level. Organizations like Rally exist to fill that gap. The Cox Charities funds will be used for the organization’s Family Emergency Fund.

Cox Charities is an internal giving campaign where employees can set aside a portion of their paychecks to fund the local grants. Money donated by employees in the Gulf Coast Market stays in the Gulf Coast Market. A committee of 13 employees reviewed over 30 applications and selected the recipients.

In addition to the Community Investment Grant, the Cox Charities Innovation in Education Program provides grants of up to $2,500 each to schools to fund classroom programs and curriculum that encourage and promote students’ ingenuity and imagination through the innovative use of technology. Earlier in 2019, Cox employees awarded $10,000 to four local schools.

Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox markets through the support of programs that positively impact communities in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation and the arts. Cox Charities does not replace, but rather increases Cox’s philanthropic giving in the community.

The Cox Gulf Coast market includes parts of Escambia, Okaloosa and South Walton counties.

For more information about Cox Charities, visit www.CoxCharitiesSER.org.

About Cox Communications

