COVID concerns lead to cancellation of Crestview MLK events

Unedited press release from the City of Crestview

CRESTVIEW — Concerns about holding a well-attended event while COVID-19 surges in the area have led to the cancellation of this year’s annual walk and ceremony honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Crestview event is organized by the Concerned Citizens of Crestview with support by Mayor JB Whitten. The organization’s president, the Rev. Clayton Williams, said the decision to cancel the annual events recognizing the civil rights leader was very difficult to make.

The ceremony, held at the Okaloosa County Veterans Memorial at the county courthouse, traditionally follows the community walk up Main Street, and this year was to feature guest speaker, the Rev. Benjamin Randolph of Beulah No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Milligan.

Police Chief Stephen McCosker, Crestview High School Jr. ROTC Sgt. Joann Durm, Linda Parker, Mayor Whitten, and Pearl G. Bess were among scheduled participants in the ceremony, which was to be emceed by Sandra Mims of New Life Worship Center. Musical selections were to include “Lift Every Voice” and “We Shall Overcome.”

“It’s a disappointment this year’s recognition of Dr. King had to be cancelled,” Mayor Whitten said. “But by being safe this year, we are more confident that everyone will be able to join us for next year’s walk and ceremony.”

