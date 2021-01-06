COVID concerns lead to cancellation of Crestview MLK events

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unedited press release from the City of Crestview

CRESTVIEW — Concerns about holding a well-attended event while COVID-19 surges in the area have led to the cancellation of this year’s annual walk and ceremony honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Crestview event is organized by the Concerned Citizens of Crestview with support by Mayor JB Whitten. The organization’s president, the Rev. Clayton Williams, said the decision to cancel the annual events recognizing the civil rights leader was very difficult to make.

The ceremony, held at the Okaloosa County Veterans Memorial at the county courthouse, traditionally follows the community walk up Main Street, and this year was to feature guest speaker, the Rev. Benjamin Randolph of Beulah No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Milligan.

Police Chief Stephen McCosker, Crestview High School Jr. ROTC Sgt. Joann Durm, Linda Parker, Mayor Whitten, and Pearl G. Bess were among scheduled participants in the ceremony, which was to be emceed by Sandra Mims of New Life Worship Center. Musical selections were to include “Lift Every Voice” and “We Shall Overcome.”

“It’s a disappointment this year’s recognition of Dr. King had to be cancelled,” Mayor Whitten said. “But by being safe this year, we are more confident that everyone will be able to join us for next year’s walk and ceremony.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories