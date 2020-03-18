COVID-19 in Florida: 1 new death, 328 total cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health announced as of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, there are 328 total Florida cases.

One person has died in Clay County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

New Florida cases include:

14 additional positive COVID-19 cases (10 Florida residents and 4 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 299 positive cases in Florida residents and 29 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

