COVID-19 in Florida: 1 new death, 328 total cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health announced as of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, there are 328 total Florida cases.
One person has died in Clay County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
New Florida cases include:
- 14 additional positive COVID-19 cases (10 Florida residents and 4 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.
- There are currently 299 positive cases in Florida residents and 29 positive cases in non-Florida residents.
