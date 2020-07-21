COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases in Pensacola continue to rise

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — COVID-19 numbers in Escambia County are on the rise.

The county has now had 5,900 COVID-19 cases, which includes residents and non-residents living in Escambia County.

Three new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total deaths in Escambia County to 61.

An alarming statistic is the number of hospitalizations in the county.

July 6, there were 122 COVID-19 patients in Pensacola hospitals. Today, there are 246 hospitalizations in Pensacola.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said at his Monday morning press conference the city is currently is at a stage yellow, meaning the hospitals are crowded with COVID-19 patients, but they still have the resources to take care of them.

Robinson said it’s important everyone take COVID-19 seriously so the hospitals don’t get overrun with patients.

“If you get into a car accident or something and when you get to the hospital, we want to make sure there’s enough medical service there to service your needs,” Robinson said. “Again, I’m told at this point, we’re in the yellow. We can totally do that, but we need to very concerned about where COVID is.”

