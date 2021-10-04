COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining this week in the Northwest Florida area.

There are 109 patients with COVID-19 in Pensacola’s three hospitals which is a significant drop from one month ago when there were more than 330.

“The positivity rate for this past week has dropped now to 11.9 percent,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday.

Robinson shared the good news at his weekly news conference. This led the mayor to end the mask mandate inside city hall and other city buildings.

“We’re going to come to these peaks and valleys and we have to learn how to be disciplined and put on the masks when we hit a peak and we’ll need to relax and figure it out because that’s the best way to get…otherwise people just get fatigue on wearing it,” Robinson said.

Escambia County saw 28 deaths in the past week, which is a drop from 85 the week before. The mayor says he’s been in touch with hospital leaders who say conditions are improving.

“They feel like they’re essentially in green once we get under 100, they feel very manageable in what they can do and the positivity rate trending down like it is,” he said.

Schools are seeing a decrease in cases as well. Both Escambia County and Santa Rosa County school districts report fewer than 50 COVID-19 positive students this week.

The mayor reminds people if they test positive, there is a monoclonal antibody treatment facility at Bayview Community Center, and it’s open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccination rate is slowly going up but is well below the national and state rate. In Escambia County, 46 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.