Council On Aging in need of space heaters for senior citizens

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) – The Council on Aging in Pensacola wants the community to know they are in need of space heaters for senior citizens who cannot afford them.

Sue Wyatt is 68-years-old and in need of a heater. She says she came into the Council on Aging office Friday morning to pick one up because it got so cold the night before.

“I live on a fixed income, Wyatt said. “I really cannot afford a heater or even a new heater. I was going to try and fit it in this month and honestly there’s no way. I don’t know what I would do about the heat.”

Marketing and Communications Director Josh Newby says a lot of senior citizens struggle with their health and it can be dangerous for them not to have heat.

“A lot of senior adults do not have central heating and air,” Newby said. “Even if they did it would be cost prohibited for them to use that central heating and air. With the heating units they can just heat where they are and it’s a very safe and economical way for them to remain warm.”

Wyatt says she’s very grateful for the donation.

“I needed a heater bad,” Wyatt said. “Very bad. I’m so thankful for the people who made it possible for me to have a heater today.”

Newby says people can donate space heater or money at their office on Royce Street.