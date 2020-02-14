Cordova Mall to Host a ‘ZOMBIES 2’ Event

Unedited press release from Cordova Mall

Pensacola – Cordova Mall invites the community to a “ZOMBIES 2” event, aimed at entertaining and delighting children of all ages. The event will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 6pm – 8 pm.

The event will have face painting, music from Zombies 2, and much more.

During the event, families will be able to participate in a variety of activities including; a craft project to create their own “ZOMBIES 2” sling bag, an exclusive photo opportunity, and various giveaways. The fun starts near Center Court. This event does not include live character appearances.

Disney’s “ZOMBIES 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES,” is a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s super-sized prom. However, the arrival of a new group of outsiders – mysterious werewolves – threatens to shake up Seabrook’s newfound peace and causes a rift in Zed and Addison’s budding romance. “ZOMBIES 2” premiered Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Simon® has collaborated with Disney Channel and Disney Junior to host special events and Disney Junior Play Dates in approximately 100 Simon Malls®, Mills®, and Premium Outlets® across the country. These unique events take place throughout the year and feature rotating activities themed to some of Disney Channel and Disney Junior’s most popular television shows and movies.



###

About Cordova Mall

A Simon property, Cordova Mall features over 120 national and local retail stores and restaurants situated in the hub of the North Pensacola business district. A sampling of retailers includes traditional retailers like American Eagle Outfitters, Express, Victoria’s Secret, Pandora and more. Foodies can also find their fix with favorites like Pieology, Zoe’s Kitchen, Red Robin and many more. Cordova Mall is anchored by Dillard’s, Belk, World Market, Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Dick’s Sporting Goods and boasts a state-of-the art Disney Junior Play Zone for kids up to age 10.

