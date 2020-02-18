Conviction upheld for woman who sat on, killed 9-year-old niece

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — News Release from Florida State Attorney’s Office

State Attorney Bill Eddins announces that on January 20, 2020 the First District Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence of Veronica Green Posey for First Degree Felony Murder. Posey was convicted in a jury trial in Escambia County and sentenced to life without parole on March 15, 2019 for the murder of her nine year-old cousin Dericka Lindsay.

On October 14, 2017 Posey was arrested after law enforcement was called to the home of Grace and James Smith for a report of an unresponsive child. It was later learned, Grace Smith had summoned her niece Veronica Posey to the home to assist her in disciplining her adopted children. During the punishment, Posey sat on the child’s back for several minutes as she was bent facedown into the seat of a chair; and as a result, the child died from mechanical asphyxia. Evidence from the autopsy also showed the child had been severely beaten on the day(s) prior to her death, and both Posey and Grace Smith admitted to striking the child. James Smith was also present in the room when the death occurred. Both he and Grace Smith admitted being present and doin nothing to intervene with Posey’s method of discipline. On May 28, 2019, Grace Smith was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after being convicted by an Escambia County Jury of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child and Aggravated Child Abuse. On November 29, 2018, James Smith entered a plea straight to the Court and received 10 years in state prison on one count of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child.

Bill Eddins News Release