Convicted felon sentenced to 15 years in prison after drug bust

Unedited press release from U.S. Attorney Northern District of Florida
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Guy Anthony Folta of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was sentenced
to serve 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute
over 50 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance
of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the
sentence.
“Drugs and a weapon in the hands of a convicted felon is a menacing and potentially deadly
combination, and the United States Attorney’s Office is committed to making sure such
dangerous criminals are sentenced appropriately,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “Our law
enforcement partners in Okaloosa County did an outstanding job in helping us bring Folta to
justice.”
Folta, 49, was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants last June 29 by deputies from the Okaloosa
County Sheriff’s Office. Following the arrest, deputies looked inside the vehicle Folta was
driving and observed the grip of a pistol. After determining that Folta was a convicted felon,
deputies obtained a search warrant authorizing the search of the vehicle, where they discovered a
loaded stolen Glock 9 mm pistol with an obliterated serial number and 45 rounds of
ammunition. Deputies also found 152 grams of methamphetamine packaged in five separate
baggies, 10 grams of cocaine base, 21 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of heroin, and a digital scale.
“Our region should take notice of this case,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden. “This is a
significant arrest and significant sentence for a man with a lengthy criminal record who was back
out peddling poison to our citizens. But due to the ongoing joint efforts of our deputies and
federal partners, Folta will now be off the streets for the next 15 years, making our region safer
from the dangerous impacts of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.”
The December 28 sentencing resulted from a joint investigation by the Okaloosa County
Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Ryan
Love.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that
serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access
public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of
Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern
District of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html.
