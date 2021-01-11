Convicted felon sentenced to 15 years in prison after drug bust

Unedited press release from U.S. Attorney Northern District of Florida



PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Guy Anthony Folta of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was sentenced

to serve 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute

over 50 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance

of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the

sentence.

“Drugs and a weapon in the hands of a convicted felon is a menacing and potentially deadly

combination, and the United States Attorney’s Office is committed to making sure such

dangerous criminals are sentenced appropriately,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “Our law

enforcement partners in Okaloosa County did an outstanding job in helping us bring Folta to

justice.”

Folta, 49, was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants last June 29 by deputies from the Okaloosa

County Sheriff’s Office. Following the arrest, deputies looked inside the vehicle Folta was

driving and observed the grip of a pistol. After determining that Folta was a convicted felon,

deputies obtained a search warrant authorizing the search of the vehicle, where they discovered a

loaded stolen Glock 9 mm pistol with an obliterated serial number and 45 rounds of

ammunition. Deputies also found 152 grams of methamphetamine packaged in five separate

baggies, 10 grams of cocaine base, 21 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of heroin, and a digital scale.



“Our region should take notice of this case,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden. “This is a

significant arrest and significant sentence for a man with a lengthy criminal record who was back

out peddling poison to our citizens. But due to the ongoing joint efforts of our deputies and

federal partners, Folta will now be off the streets for the next 15 years, making our region safer

from the dangerous impacts of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.”



The December 28 sentencing resulted from a joint investigation by the Okaloosa County

Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,

Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Ryan

Love.



