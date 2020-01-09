Convicted felon found with drugs, loaded gun during Destin traffic stop

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An early morning traffic stop in Northwest Florida has a convicted felon behind bars Thursday.

26-year-old Kareem Mitry was pulled over on Harbor Boulevard for speeding. The arrest report says while the primary deputy was at the driver window, the back-up deputy went to the passenger side and noticed Mitry reaching for an item under his seat. The deputy shined a flashlight and Mitry stopped reaching.

A search of the car led deputies to find a loaded handgun under the driver seat, a large amount of MDMA, a backpack with an estimated 795 grams of marijuana, and more than $7,200 in cash.

Mitry is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking MDMA, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.