Convicted drug trafficker recently released from prison arrested again

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Shalimar man released from federal prison last October after serving time for narcotic trafficking offenses is back in jail, held without bond on drug and weapons charges.
Authorities executed a search warrant at 893 Shalimar Court Tuesday. Among the items seized were about one kilogram of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, two firearms (one of which was stolen), and about $138,000 in drug proceeds.
39-year old Rodney Jerome McNabb (aka: Hervie Todd III) is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. In addition, McNabb was served with an arrest warrant for Aggravated Battery on A Law Enforcement Officer, stemming from a previous traffic stop in Fort Walton Beach in which he fled from officers over the weekend.
