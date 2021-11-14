Construction of new path to start Nov. 16 in Gulf Breeze

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Construction of the Multi-Use Path (MUP) is starting Nov. 16 in Gulf Breeze.

Construction for the new MUP will begin on Shoreline and Daniel Drives in Gulf Breeze, according to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Breeze.

The City of Gulf Breeze is urging drivers to use caution and if possible, use alternate roads since some lanes will be restricted.

The City expects construction to last about one week, but the weather will determine how much work is completed.

The new MUP will allow people to walk or walk or bicycle safely without being too close to the road.