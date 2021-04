DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For those that call the Emerald Coast home for summer vacation, more public beach access is on the way.

The “Gateway to Crystal Beach’ is a project by the City of Destin to add nearly 200 yards of public beach space.

The groundbreaking event Monday marked the official start of the $22 million construction. Everything is weather-dependent, but the city says the project is slated to be done this year.