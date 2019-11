NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz will speak at a ceremony to honor and commemorate Veterans Day in Navarre Monday. Local veterans, veteran advocacy groups, and active duty military will also be in attendance to observe Veterans Day.

The event is at 11 a.m. at Navarre Park, 8543 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL, 32566.