Congressman Matt Gaetz Questions Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Military Response to NAS Pensacola Shooting

Washington, D.C.(WKRG) — Today, in a House Armed Services Committee hearing, U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) questioned Secretary of Defense Mark Esper about the current status of the flight program training Saudi Arabian students in the United States and what steps the Department of Defense is taking to address Saudi Arabian students currently at NAS Pensacola.

Rep. Gaetz asked The Secretary whether the U.S. military is currently accepting new students into the program and asked Secretary Esper to make a public statement today with information regarding the status of the program and if the application process has been halted.

You can hear Mark Esper’s response to the vetting process here:

