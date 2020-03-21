Congressman Matt Gaetz Issues Statement Following Servicemember’s Death During Northwest Florida Training Exercise

Unedited press release from Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) issued the following statement today in response to the Air Force’s announcement that a servicemember from the 24th Special Operations Wing out of Hurlburt Field, Florida, had passed away during a training exercise in Panama City:

“Every day, servicemembers in Northwest Florida assume enormous risks during training exercises as they work tirelessly to enhance our military’s combat readiness. Tragically, one of our warriors stationed at Hurlburt Field lost his life Thursday during one of these exercises. Airman First Class Keigan Baker from the 24th Special Operations Wing passed away during a surface training swim at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida. His patriotism and his devotion to serving his country will not soon be forgotten. Our Northwest Florida community and the entire nation mourns the loss of Airman First Class Keigan Baker and join together in prayer for his family during this difficult time,” said Congressman Matt Gaetz.

