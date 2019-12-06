Congressman Bradley Byrne releases statement on shooting at NAS Pensacola

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) issued the following statement after Friday’s shooting at NAS Pensacola.

“Rebecca and I offer our heartfelt condolences to all of those impacted by today’s terrible act of violence in Pensacola. We owe our gratitude to the medical and law enforcement professionals whose bravery and quick response prevented further lives from being taken. While we continue the critical process of gathering the facts behind this cowardly act, let’s join together in offering our full support to all the victims and their loved ones.”

