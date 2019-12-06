Congressman Bradley Byrne releases statement on shooting at NAS Pensacola

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) -- If a new bike is on your Christmas list, Santa Rosa County encourages you to "Put a Lid on it." Adults and children are invited to be fitted for a free bicycle helmet. The Department of Emergency Management is offering helmets Thursday, December 19th from 1 to 4 p.m. at 4499 Pine Forest Road in Milton.

According to statistics quoted in a news release by the county, wearing a bike helmet reduces the odds of head injury by 50 percent and other injuries by more than 30 percent.