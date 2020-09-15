Bay Bridge now closed in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Casino Beach had dangerous conditions as rain bands from Hurricane Sally reached land.

Minor flooding has been spotted in Northwest Florida and the winds have picked up; be mindful if you go outside.

The Bay Bridge is also closed in Pensacola.

