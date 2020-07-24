Concert, movie drive-ins offered this weekend at Pensacola Fairgrounds

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Weekend entertainment options during the COVID-19 are scarce, but this weekend, there are a few events that could help you fight boredom.

Music stars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Atkins will hold a video concert the Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Hwy., starting at 8:15 p.m on Saturday. Tickets cost $115.

Get tickets here.

You will only need to purchase one ticket per vehicle of no more than six people. All guests must have a seatbelt.

The Pop Up Movie Tour will also return to the fairgrounds this weekend.

The Pop Up Movie Tour, founded by Michael Silver, will be showing movies throughout the weekend. The pandemic-inspired business will be in town for the next two weekends.

Movies are shown on large, 40-foot and 30-foot inflatable movie screens. Large trucks are not parked in front of smaller cars so everyone will have a good spot to see the movies.

Guests will tune into a FM radio station to hear the movie’s audio.

Here is a list of movies that will play the next two weekend:

July 24

7:50 p.m.: “Onward”

8:10 p.m.: “Grease”

10:35 p.m.: “The Goonies”

10:55 p.m.: “The Purge: Election Year”



July 25

8:10 p.m.: “A Star Is Born”

10:45 p.m.: “Ghostbusters: The Supernatural Spectacular”

July 26

7:50 p.m.: “Aladdin” (2019)

8:10 p.m.: “IT: Chapter Two”

July 30

7:55 p.m.: “The Princess Frog”

8:20 p.m.: “Joker”

July 31

7:50 p.m.: “Men In Black”

8:10 p.m.: “Birds of Prey”

10:35 p.m.: “Terminator: Dark Fate”

10:55 p.m.: “Halloween

Aug. 1

7:50 p.m.: “Jumanji: The Next Level”

8:20 p.m.: “Space Jam”

10:35 p.m.: “Bad Boys For Life”

10:55: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

Aug. 2

7:50 p.m.: “Back to China Sea,” a local documentary, according to The Pop Up Movie tour website.

8:10 p.m.: “Independence Day”

Tickets cost $25. You can find tickets here.

LATEST STORIES: