Community pays final respects to victim of NAS Pensacola shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (CBS Newspath) — Family and friends had a chance Monday to pay their final respects to a fallen hero.

Ten days after Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters was killed in the shooting at NAS Pensacola, he was finally laid to rest.

Those who knew Cameron best, mourning the loss of a man who can’t be replaced.

But as hundreds packed Compassion Christian to say goodbye, the feeling wasn’t of loss, but of gratitude for what Cameron left them with.

Hunter Cooper said, “Everyone who met him could obvioulsy feel how good of a person he was.”

Jimmy Charles echoed Cooper’s sentiments, “A young caring guy, he obviously touched a lot of llives, he obviously inspired a lot of people.”

People who now hope to remind those who are hurting, they’re not alone.

Greg Ernest stated, “They lost their loved one, but they don’t mourn alone. We grieve with them, we mourn with them, they’re in our thoughts and prayers and we’re here as one community family to support them.”

Cameron’s fellow sailors escorting one of their own to his final resting place. Although for Cameron, rest was never part of the plan.

Instead he will again protect those he loves as they wait for the day when they’ll see his smile again.

