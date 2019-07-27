Community makes demands during march for justice for Tymar Crawford

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of people marched for the second time in two weeks to demand justice for Tymar Crawford who was shot and killed by a Pensacola police officer three weeks ago.

“You’re getting people engaged,” 2nd VP of NAACP Pensacola Ellison Bennett said. ” I want to see them engaged this way with all forms of violence.”

Bennett said he’s glad to see these marches taking place but he encourages everyone to be patient during the investigation.

“I want to see the process take place then we go from there,” Bennett said.

Organizers of the march are calling for the names to be released of the officers involved, for them to be terminated and for restitution for the family. Those demands likely won’t be met but the city is trying to meet demands for more training for all officers.

Police say on July 5 they were pulling Crawford over for suspicion of marijuana when they got into a fight and Crawford disarmed an officer leading to the other officer firing shots at Crawford.

Some say if that is true, it was still too much.

“It still doesn’t justify six shots,” Jamil Davis with Dream Defenders said. “It still doesn’t justify somebody dying. It still doesn’t justify a family losing their loved one.”

When the Florida Department of Law Enforcement finishes its report, the city will do its own investigation and the body camera video will be released.

The unknown officer who fired the shots is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.