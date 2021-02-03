Community donors raise over $6 million for Pensacola State College campaign

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One Northwest Florida college has started the “Your Community Your Campaign” in order to give its students the best education possible.

Pensacola State College told WKRG News 5 about how the outpour of support from community donors has already helped to surpass its midway point of an 11 million dollar goal.

The capital campaign started in December of 2018 and in the history of its 73 years as a college there was only one other and it’s a need more than ever right now.

Executive Director of Institutional Development at PSC, Andrea Krieger, says, “Unfortunately, we have not had the opportunity to do this before but with our community being so responsive to the college it was time.”

Krieger says the college has had lots of needs including workforce development, student scholarships, space needs for technology, a conference center, plus more in order to stay in the forefront.

“Colleges and universities have been supported by the state but not at the level we needed truly needed to do the work that we had to do on a dime,” says Krieger.

Its midpoint goal of $6 million has already exceeded expectations, which the money will be used to fulfill those needed areas.

Since fundraising began, 570 donors have stepped up to help and say it’s especially important right now, considering the pandemic and the hurricanes that have gone on in the past year.

“You got to think about where we are with the current pandemic and how the environment has changed and that affects the students who may need to be coming to the college to get retrained,” says Krieger. “Because they are now out of work and need to find a different skill set.”

Kreiger adds that it’s vital to have community help in order to continue the excellence of its programs and more importantly its current students.

How the money would be spent was decided by members of the community. To see how that money is being allocated, click here.

PSC was also ranked as one of the best for its online Bachelor of Science Nursing Program for the third year in a row.

There’s still a need for community help. More information can be found here.