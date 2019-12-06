Commissioner May comments on NAS Pensacola mass shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – News 5 caught up with Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May at Baptist Hospital Friday morning as new information flooded in regarding the shootings at NAS Pensacola.



“Our main concern is the well being of those who are injured and condolences to families who have lost their loved ones and making sure that we get that information to them. We’re working collaboratively with our federal government our state government and our local law enforcement. As a county we stand ready for our NAS command to do whatever trauma consulting or grief consult,” said May.



News 5’s Blake Brown is speaking to those who work and live on the base. He’ll have their story later today on News 5.

