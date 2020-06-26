Commission Closely Engaged With State, Local Officials to Respond to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Unedited press release from the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

Shalimar – As COVID-19 cases begin to surge in Okaloosa County, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, Public Safety Department, Emergency Management Division and Emergency Medical Services continue to work hand-in-hand with hospitals, cities, state government and the department of health.

Currently, the commission and executive staff are in daily contact with all stakeholders in COVID-19 response and are closely monitoring hospital intakes and stand ready to address public health concerns locally.

“We will ensure that our citizens are protected and the health care system has adequate capacity to respond to any needs we might have,” Said Chairman of the Commission Trey Goodwin, “we are reassured that, even though cases are going up we are seeing a relatively stable number of hospitalizations. It seems older citizens and residents who are in higher risk categories are staying home and younger citizens with more moderate risk are making sure to keep their distance from the most vulnerable. Nevertheless, we continue to encourage caution as we move through this pandemic together.”

The Board of County Commissioners continues to encourage residents and visitors, particularly those at high risk, to wear masks in public and continue social distancing in accordance with health official guidelines.

LATEST STORIES: