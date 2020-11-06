Colorado man killed in Jeep rollover crash near Milton on I-10

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — A 36-year-old man from Lakewood, Colo., was killed near mile-marker 28 on I-10 when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee and ran off the road.

The Jeep overturned and struck multiple trees, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. It happened at 5:12 p.m. Nov. 5. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger, a 25-year-old woman from St. Louis, Mo., was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories