Colorado man killed in Jeep rollover crash near Milton on I-10

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — A 36-year-old man from Lakewood, Colo., was killed near mile-marker 28 on I-10 when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee and ran off the road.

The Jeep overturned and struck multiple trees, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. It happened at 5:12 p.m. Nov. 5. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger, a 25-year-old woman from St. Louis, Mo., was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.

