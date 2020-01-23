Cold weather shelter opens in Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Ferris Hill Baptist Church will open a cold weather shelter Friday and Saturday nights (January 24, 25). The church is located at 6848 Chaffin Street. Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

Santa Rosa County officials say they open the shelter when temperatures go below forty degrees.

The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others. No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented. 

