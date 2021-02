PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- With Monday's weather, not too many people are likely thinking about getting out on the road on a motorcycle. But by this weekend, things are looking a lot better for the annual WKRG 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run. Lots of riders will be itching to get on their bikes after this "winter" stuff passes. The weather is looking pretty good for Saturday. It may be a touch chilly, but nice and sunny.

The Ace of Hearts Poker Run benefits the American Heart Association. WKRG 5 has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the cause, to help fight the number one killer in the U.S. , heart disease, and we always have a good time doing it too.