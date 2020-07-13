Coast Guard searching for possible missing kite-surfer at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla, (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person in the water near Pensacola Beach.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile were notified at 7:58 a.m. of a kite used for kite-surfing on the beach in the Gulf of Mexico near East Pensacola Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

It was reported that the kite appeared as though it was being used and was detached.

Sector Mobile issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

Involved in the search for the possible person in the water are:
• Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
• Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry helicopter aircrew
• Escambia County
If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact Sector Mobile Command Center at ‪(251) 441-6211‬.

