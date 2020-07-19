Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Destin, Florida

Unedited press release from U.S. Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Destin, Florida, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 11:30 a.m. that a diver had failed to resurface after checking the anchor line of a 23-foot catamaran, approximately 3 nautical miles south of Grayton Beach State Park.

The missing diver is described as 34-year-old female in a black wet suit, last seen with diving gear on.

Currently involved in the search:

Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Rescue-Boat Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

South Walton Beach Safety

