Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Destin, Florida

Unedited press release from U.S. Coast Guard
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Destin, Florida, Sunday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 11:30 a.m. that a diver had failed to resurface after checking the anchor line of a 23-foot catamaran, approximately 3 nautical miles south of Grayton Beach State Park.
The missing diver is described as 34-year-old female in a black wet suit, last seen with diving gear on.
Currently involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Rescue-Boat Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Walton County Sheriff’s Office
- South Walton Beach Safety
