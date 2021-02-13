Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Destin, Fla.

Unedited press release from USCG

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker Saturday in Destin, Florida.

Missing is David Schink, 61, last seen wearing shorts, t-shirt, and a black and red life jacket. Schink reportedly does not have a cell phone.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification at approximately 7:40 p.m. from the family of David Schink. He departed Norriego Point in a blue and green kayak at around 2:30 p.m. and did not return. He was expected to return to the Poolside Villas around sunset.

The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.

Involved in the search are:

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.