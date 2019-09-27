Coast Guard searching for missing diver offshore Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is searching for a diver who was last seen near a charter vessel approximately 10 miles southeast of Destin, Florida, Friday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 1 p.m. of a missing diver who was last seen approximately 300 feet from the charter vessel, A-Salt Mission, at 2:40 p.m.
Involved in the search are:
- A 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin
- An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Albacore
- An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
- Two good Samaritan vessels