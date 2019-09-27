Coast Guard searching for missing diver offshore Destin

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:
drowning water rescue ocean gulf_1527373108999_43598365_ver1.0_640_360_1527381526351.jpg

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is searching for a diver who was last seen near a charter vessel approximately 10 miles southeast of Destin, Florida, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 1 p.m. of a missing diver who was last seen approximately 300 feet from the charter vessel, A-Salt Mission, at 2:40 p.m.

Involved in the search are:

  • A 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Albacore
  • An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Two good Samaritan vessels

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories