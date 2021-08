DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) The Coast Guard is searching for a missing diver off the coast of Destin.

The diver was reported missing at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday after he did not resurface following a free dive three miles off the coast of Destin.

Coast Guard crews are searching for the missing diver from the air and water dispatching an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from New Orleans, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile, and a 45-foot response boat from Destin.