Coast Guard rescues two divers off Pensacola coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday night, two divers were unable to be recovered because of a steering issue from their dive boat about 10 nautical miles south of Pensacola.

Coast Guard Station Pensacola responded, locating the dive boat. From there, they set a course in the direction of drift to locate the two missing divers and reuniting them with the dive boat. The boat was then towed into port.

