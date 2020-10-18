Coast Guard rescues two divers off Pensacola coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday night, two divers were unable to be recovered because of a steering issue from their dive boat about 10 nautical miles south of Pensacola.
Coast Guard Station Pensacola responded, locating the dive boat. From there, they set a course in the direction of drift to locate the two missing divers and reuniting them with the dive boat. The boat was then towed into port.
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama man accused of killing mother attacks correctional officer, inmate
- Okaloosa County supervisor of elections tests positive for COVID-19
- Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone
- AMBER Alert still active for two missing children from Pascagoula who may be in Mobile area
- Decision day going postal: Will mail-in ballots be delivered on time?