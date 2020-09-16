Coast Guard rescues nine people, one dog near Navarre Beach

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued nine people and one dog Wednesday near Navarre Beach.

A Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Shallow Water Response Team rescued six adults, three children and one dog who were impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Coast Guard Shallow Water Response Teams were pre-staged in areas around the potential Hurricane Sally impacted areas to rapidly respond and conduct search and rescue operations.

The general public should remain cautious, even in nice conditions, and be aware of hazards, storm surge debris, and possible flooding conditions due to the hurricane. If you, your friends or family need emergency assistance, call 911 and provide your location, zip code, street name and number of people in need of assistance.









LATEST STORIES