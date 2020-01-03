Coast Guard rescues man aboard sailboat in distress due to weather near Destin

NEW ORLEANS— The Coast Guard helped rescue a man aboard a sailboat due to the weather offshore Destin, Florida, Thursday.
The Coast Guard received a report at 10:25 a.m. of the sailboat stuck at anchor with one person aboard in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 1 mile offshore Destin.
Sector watchstanders launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin to assist the man.
The Coast Guard says the boatcrew arrived on-scene at 11:29 a.m. and transported the man safely to shore.
