Coast Guard rescues man aboard sailboat in distress due to weather near Destin

Northwest Florida

NEW ORLEANS— The Coast Guard helped rescue a man aboard a sailboat due to the weather offshore Destin, Florida, Thursday.

The Coast Guard received a report at 10:25 a.m. of the sailboat stuck at anchor with one person aboard in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 1 mile offshore Destin.

Sector watchstanders launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin to assist the man.

The Coast Guard says the boatcrew arrived on-scene at 11:29 a.m. and transported the man safely to shore.

