Coast Guard rescues father, 4-year-old son offshore Destin

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued a father and son in the water Thursday evening near Destin Harbor. 

Chris Best, 52, and his 4-year-old son were rescued. The Coast Guard says both were recovered and returned to shore with no reported injuries.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 3 p.m. of a disabled personal watercraft being swept offshore by currents with two people in the water, about 2 miles off East Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144  Ocean Sentry airplane aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to the area. The RB-M crew was able to locate and recover both father and son, and safely transported them back to the station.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories