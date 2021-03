PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued six people from a boat near Pensacola Bay Tuesday.

The USCG says the 20-foot pleasure craft started taking in water three miles northwest of the bay.

When the rescue crew arrived, they started pumping water out of the boat and towed the vessel back to shore.

USCG says no injuries were reported.