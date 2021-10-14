Coast Guard medevacs 11-year-old having allergic reaction 23 miles south of Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard medevaced a child who was experiencing an allergic reaction Thursday on a charter boat about 23 miles south of Destin Pass.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received the report at about 11:15 a.m. Oct. 14 of an 11-year-old girl having an allergic reaction aboard a 69-foot charter fishing vessel.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was diverted from training nearby at Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile to respond, and a boat from Coast Guard Station Destin also was dispatched.

Source: U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland

The helicopter crew arrived and hoisted the child and a parent and transported them to Coast Guard Station Destin, where the child was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in reportedly stable condition.