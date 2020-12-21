Coast Guard Cutter Reliance returns after 36-day Caribbean Sea Patrol

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard Cutter Reliance returned to homeport in Pensacola after a 36-day Caribbean Sea Patrol.

The Reliance crew dealt with counter-drug operations, in support of the US Government’s Joint Interagency Task Force-South. More than 3.300 pounds of cocaine were detained along with nine suspects smuggling the drugs. Also, 8.875 pounds of cocaine were intercepted with the help of other US law enforcement agencies.







The Reliance crew dealt with counter-drug operations, in support of the US Government’s Joint Interagency Task Force-South. More than 3.300 pounds of cocaine were detained along with nine suspects smuggling the drugs. Also, 8.875 pounds of cocaine were intercepted with the help of other US law enforcement agencies.

The patrol was also critical in allowing Reliance’s crew to work on shipboard training, qualifications, and proficiency to maintain operational readiness.

The commanding officer of the Reliance, Commander Robert P Hill said, “I’m proud of my crew and what they were able to accomplish during our interdiction operations. We are essentially saving lives in a different way by keeping these illegal drugs out of our country.”

LATEST STORIES