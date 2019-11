OKALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is assisting in a search Tuesday night for an Air Force airman who went missing after falling from a C-130 aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico.

The search is taking place roughly a mile and a half south of Santa Rosa Island, about 10 miles south of Hurlburt Field.

The Coast Guard was not able to identify the airman who fell from the aircraft.

The Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Air Force will continue to search throughout the night.