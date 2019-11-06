Coast Guard, Air Force continue search for airman who fell from plane

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Coast Guard, the Air Force and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are continuing their search for a missing airman who fell from a plane in the water off the coast of Destin Tuesday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to aid in locating the airman who fell out of a C-130 aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico.
