Coast Guard, Air Force continue search for airman who fell from plane

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Coast Guard, the Air Force and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are continuing their search for a missing airman who fell from a plane in the water off the coast of Destin Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to aid in locating the airman who fell out of a C-130 aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar