CNN: More than a dozen Saudi servicemen to be expelled from US after review of NAS Pensacola shooting

(WKRG) — According to a report from CNN, more than a dozen Saudi servicemen training at US military installations will be expelled from the United States after a review that followed the deadly shooting last month at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
The report says the Saudis are not accused of aiding the 21-year-old Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who killed three American sailors in the December shooting, two sources said, but some are said to have connections to extremist movements, according to a person familiar with the situation.
A number are also accused of possessing child pornography, a defense official and the person familiar with the situation told CNN.
About a dozen Saudi trainees at NAS Pensacola had been confined to their quarters as the FBI investigated the shooting as a potential terror attack. The U.S. Navy suspended flight training for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the shooting.
