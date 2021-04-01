CNN: Matt Gaetz showed nude photos of women he said he’d slept with to lawmakers

(WKRG) — CNN is reporting Northwest Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz allegedly showed lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, including while on the House floor.

CNN’s sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of CNN’s sources said of Gaetz, “It was a point of pride.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Gaetz for a comment. We have yet to hear back from him.

The CNN report comes just days after the announcement that Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department about a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, according to a report out Tuesday from the New York Times.

Gaetz has rebuked the investigation, calling it “part of an elaborate scheme involving ‘false sex allegations’ by an unnamed former DOJ official to extort him and his family for $25 million.”

Read his full statement below:

“Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.” – Rep. Matt Gaetz

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if the claims are true, then the Florida Republican should at a minimum be removed from the House Judiciary Committee. Pelosi also says the House Ethics Committee should consider the allegations.