Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Closing arguments started early Friday morning in the case of Markquise Wallace, the man accused of hitting and killing a 7-month-year-old baby and 28-yer-old woman on Cervantes Street in June of 2018. The state laid out a timeline of what they say is evidence against Wallace. The state says Wallace cut off his ankle monitor and left town soon after the crash. The defense says there’s still no evidence that Wallace was the one driving that night. The state says Wallace’s DNA is on the driver’s seat of the car. Attorneys say there could be a verdict later today.
LATEST STORIES:
- Closing arguments started today in Wallace trial
- OU student earns free tuition for a year with half-court shot
- Newsfeed Now for November 8: Dollywood goes all out for Christmas; Boy gives back to cops
- Chief Dwain Bradshaw to be honored with Veteran’s Walk
- Blue Angels preparing to fly Friday at NAS Pensacola